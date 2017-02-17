An unusual cover and a new release date: The details on Brad Paisley’s “Love & War”

Arista NashvilleBrad Paisley‘s eleventh studio album now has a new release date. Originally set for March 3, Love & War will now be available on April 21.

Arista Nashville also unveiled the project’s cover, featuring a predominantly blue backdrop with Brad playing his electric guitar next to a red amp. In an atypical move, the West Virginia native is not wearing his hat on the cover — but it’s hovering near his head.

Love and War‘s current release, “Today,” is a top-five hit. It’s not clear if Brad’s previous single with Demi Lovato, “Without a Fight,” will appear on the album.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country