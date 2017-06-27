An emotional DeMario Jackson speaks out about “Bachelor in Paradise” controversy

ABC/Craig Sjodin

(LOS ANGELES) –Embattled reality TV star DeMario Jackson opened up in an emotional, three-part interview with E! News about an alleged incident on set of Bachelor in Paradise that led to an investigation and the show’s suspension of production.

According to reports, Jackson had a sexual encounter with former Bachelor star Corinne Olympios, and there were questions as to whether she was too intoxicated to consent.

Jackson confirmed the encounter to E!, insisting Olympios did not seem drunk at the time.

“Things got wild because it was more her being the aggressor, which was sexy,” he said. “When you have a very attractive girl telling you what she wants, it’s like…Wow, OK! This is hot.”

Jackson said the next morning, the two hugged and had breakfast together, and though he offered a shot to her, she told him producers had cut her off from drinking for the day. Shortly thereafter, he said, a producer told him he needed to leave.

“He goes, ‘…[I]t’s going to be bad if you don’t leave tonight,'” he said.

On June 11, a rep for Warner Bros confirmed to ABC News that production on the show had been suspended amid allegations of misconduct. Three days later, Olympios called herself a …read more

