An Armadillo cake and a kiss were highlights of Blake Shelton’s birthday bash

Getty Images via ABC

Blake Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani took to Instagram Sunday night to show off her affection for the singer, who celebrated his birthday that day.

As the two partied it up, Gwen took a selfie of the pair smooching, and also documented the big reveal of Blake’s custom-made Armadillo birthday cake. It looked like a scene straight out of the movie Steel Magnolias.

Blake and Gwen have been dating since the fall of 2015, after meeting as coaches on The Voice. Blake turned 41, while Gwen, a mother of three, will be 48 on her next birthday, October 3.

