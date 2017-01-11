Amy Schumer to Star in Netflix Stand-Up Special

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards(NEW YORK) — Amy Schumer will be bringing her edgy comedy to your living room in March.

Netflix announced Tuesday that it’ll present an all-new stand-up special from the Inside Amy Schumer star, recorded at her November show at Denver, Colorado’s Bellco Theater.

“As a comedian, actress, writer, director, producer and best-selling author, Amy Schumer is a boundless threat and a one-of-a-kind talent, said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer. “We couldn’t be more excited that she’s making Netflix her home for her next stand-up comedy special.”

“Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special,” Schumer, 35, joked. “Maybe now they will look at my Stranger Things audition tape to play the demogorgon for season 2.”

The special will launch globally on Netflix March 7.

Schumer is currently filming an untitled mother-daughter comedy with Goldie Hawn. She’ll next be seen in the film Thank You for Your Service, an adaptation of the David Finkel book of the same name, co-starring Miles Teller, due out later this year.

