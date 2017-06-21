“America’s Got Talent” Recap: A dance team from the Ukraine advances straight to the live rounds

NBCUniversal Media – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — The America’s Got Talent auditions continued on Tuesday night with more singers, dancers, magicians and acrobats. Tuesday’s showcase included a dance troupe from the Ukraine who was sent straight to the live rounds via the Golden Buzzer.

Here are some of Tuesday’s highlights:

Greater Works choir brought the house down with the gospel classic song “This Little Light of Mine.” Howie Mandel declared they “took this Jew to church,” and Heidi Klum called them the best choir they’ve had during her time on the show. They received four enthusiastic four yeses and advanced to the next round.

Ukrainian dance troupe Light Balance performed in the dark with neon lights on their clothing that flashed to the beat of the music. Host Tyra Banks pressed her “Golden Buzzer,” sending them straight to the live rounds.

Celine Tam, nine, blew the judges away with her version of “My Heart Will Go On,” by her namesake, Celine Dion. Simon Cowell called her “incredible.” Heidi said Tam “knocked it out of the park.” Howie added, “adorable and amazing” and Mel B couldn’t get over Celine’s confidence. All four judges voted “yes” to sending Celine to the next round.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment