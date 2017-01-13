“American Horror Story” Picked Up for Two More Seasons; “Atlanta” Delayed Until 2018

From “Atlanta,” (L-R) Brian Tyree Henry, Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz – Courtesy Robin Lori for FX Networks(LOS ANGELES) — FX Networks unveiled its upcoming premiere dates on Thursday, and there’s good news and bad news regarding its two biggest hits, American Horror Story and Atlanta.

The good news is that FX has given AHS a multi-year pickup, renewing the award-winning franchise for an eighth and ninth season. AHS regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are back for season seven, which kicked off Thursday.

Atlanta will also be back for a second season, along with its Golden Globe-winning creator and star Donald Glover, which is also good news. The bad news: the show about up-and-coming rappers in Georgia’s capital city won’t return until 2018, due to Glover’s busy schedule. He’ll be playing Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars spinoff, also due out in 2018.

FX also announced Thursday that Glover inked a production deal to develop television series for FX and other networks and streaming services, in addition to executive producing, writing, directing and starring in Atlanta.

In other news: the new anthology FX series, Feud: Bette and Joan, documenting the rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford — played by Susan …read more

