“American Crime Story” Planning Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky Storyline

(LOS ANGELES) — American Crime Story is trying to catch lighting in a bottle again, after its series The People v. O.J. Simpson became a smash with critics, awards voters, and viewers alike.

The affair between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky will be the subject of a future season, according to Variety.

Author Jeffrey Toobin, whose book, The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, provided the storyline for the last season, has teamed up again with FX for the Clinton-Lewinsky season, which will be based on Toobin’s book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

The title refers to then-first lady Hillary Clinton’s assurance that linking her husband to the 19-year-old intern was merely part of a “vast, right-wing conspiracy.”

The book centers on Lewinsky’s affair with Bill Clinton while she was a White House intern from 1995-96. Clinton was ultimately impeached on charges of lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstruction of justice.

Two seasons of "American Crime Story" are currently in production. The first, Katrina, which will reportedly air in 2018, explores the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, while Versace delves into the 1997 murder of designer Gianni Versace.

