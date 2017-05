This video is a few years old but I feel his pain. This guy is playing the most important song that we learn as band kids and disaster strikes! But man!!! His Recovery is EPIC!

I’ve been there! I’ve played cymbals. I promise you, it’s not easy as it looks. They are heavy, they pinch(in places that you don’t want to be pinched)..and then stuff like this happens. Watch and share with your fellow band kids.