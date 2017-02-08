Amateur Golfer Jake Owen Picks Up a Prize Before the Pebble Beach Pro-Am Even Begins

RCA RecordsAs practice rounds started Wednesday at the AT&T Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Jake Owen already had a little something to celebrate.

At Tuesday’s Golfers Who Give Back Event, Golf Digest presented the “American Country Love Song” singer with its Arnie Award, named for late golf legend Arnold Palmer.

“I don’t do things for awards,” Jake said in his acceptance speech, “but this is by far the most humbling thing I could ever achieve.”

The evening was made even more special for Jake since his father Steve, a cancer survivor who taught him how to play golf at an early age, was in the audience, along with Jake’s mom Mitzi.

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and professional golfer Phil Mickelson received the award as well.

Jake’s partner at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is his friend Jordan Spieth. His latest single “If He Ain’t Gonna Love You” continues to climb the chart.

