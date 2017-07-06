Alyssa Milano sues former business manager for alleged financial misconduct

Getty Images/Michael Tran

(LOS ANGELES) — Alyssa Milano is accusing her former business manager of financial misconduct that has left her millions of dollars in debt.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys Friday, alleges that accountant Kenneth Hellie and his firm, Hellie, Hoffer & Co., forged Milano’s signature on checks, failed to pay overdue bills and taxes, and coaxed her into making bad investments, according to documents obtained by Variety. Milano said the alleged behavior has left her and her husband, talent agent David Bugliari, “with millions of dollars in debt and their credit in ruins.”

Hellie declined to discuss the specifics, simply telling the entertainment industry trade publication, “Obviously a lot of it’s like the Johnny Depp situation.” That’s a reference to Depp suing his former managers for alleged financial mismanagement.

His managers responded that Depp destroyed his finances through reckless spending.

But Milano’s attorney, Ellyn Garofalo, disputes the comparison, telling Variety that the Charmed alum and her husband “live a relatively modest lifestyle centered on their family.”

Adds Garolalo, “It is unfortunate that Mr. Hellie finds it appropriate to blame the clients who trusted him rather than …read more

