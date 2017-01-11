Alvin Kamara Receiving First-Round Buzz

Tennessee’s two-year NFL Draft drought is all but guaranteed to end in 2017, when a handful of UT players are expected to be picked in various portions of the upcoming draft this April.

Defensive end Derek Barnett – who Pro Football Focus sees as the No. 3 overall player in this class – very well could become Tennessee’s first player to go in the first round since Cordarrelle Patterson was picked by the Vikings at No. 29 overall in the 2013 draft. But some of the early draft buzz is pointing to at least the possibility of a second UT player sneaking into the first round – running back Alvin Kamara.

Mike Mayock of the NFL Network called Kamara a “special talent” after watching his film.

Watched Alvin Kamara from tenn last night…WOW…burst, accel, COD…exc in pass game… Special talent- should be in 1st rd conversation — Mike Mayock (@MikeMayock) January 11, 2017

Dane Brugler of CBS echoed some of those thoughts.

Agree, Kamara has some special skills. Doesn’t receive enough love in this crowded RB class. https://t.co/xC8TdLa7Ga — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 11, 2017

Brugler correctly points out that it is a "crowded" running backs class.

