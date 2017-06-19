Alvin Kamara is Drawing Praise from His Saints Teammates

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

It’s just mid-June, but the hype around former Vol running back Alvin Kamara is already starting to roll in from down in New Orleans.

Kamara was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 67th overall pick in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft, and he’s apparently already impressing his new teammates in the gold and black. Several of his new Saints teammates spoke to the media after practice last week and had nothing but good things to say about him. The media themselves seem impressed by the work Kamara is already putting in as well.

Here are just a few examples of what players like Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, and the media had to say about Kamara last week:

Drew Brees on Alvin Kamara: “Extremely intelligent and consciousness,” “He’s fit in really really well. Only have to show/tell him once” — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) June 14, 2017

Mark Ingram on Alvin Kamara: “Super elusive, runs routes well, catches well, has a bright future.” — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) June 14, 2017