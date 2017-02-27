Alvin Kamara Can Win An Island At The Combine

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Need some incentive to watch the NFL Scouting Combine over the course of the next week?

A player can literally win an island. Yes, you read that correctly, according to a report from Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, the apparel company adidas is offering an island to any player who can break the combine’s 40-yard dash record.

adidas is offering an Island to the NFL Prospect who breaks the Combine 40-Yard dash record. *The release doesn’t say where this island is — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 27, 2017

That record is 4.24 seconds, set by East Carolina’s Chris Johnson in 2008. That run helped propel him into the first round as a selection by the Tennessee Titans. Johnson went on to have a 2,000-yard season one year later in 2009.

Several have come close, but none have matched or topped Johnson’s record yet. Running back/kick returner Dri Archer posted a 4.26 in 2014, receiver Marquise Goodwin ran a 4.27 in 2013 and Georgia’s Keith Marshall ran a a 4.31 last season.

Tennessee’s Alvin Kamara, seen as one of the fastest backs in college football in 2016, will have an opportunity to challenge for the record, and the island, on Friday …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider