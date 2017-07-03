“Allure” magazine’s top summer beauty picks under $20

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure magazine, appeared live on ABC News’ Good Morning America Monday to share the magazine’s top beauty picks that the editors cannot live without.

The editors at Allure, who test hundreds of beauty products each month, also shared some tips with GMA on how to use each product effectively, and Lee answered GMA viewers’ questions on how to prevent some common summer-makeup malfunctions.

Below Lee shares her four must-have summer beauty products, all under $20:

1. Exfoliating pads

The older we get, the longer it takes for dead skin cells to slough off, so to keep skin fresh and bright (and boost cell turnover), exfoliation is key. Seek out pads that balance a cocktail of acids with potent antioxidants and serious soothers, like hyaluronic acid, squalane and rose water — and use daily.

Editors picked the Magic Pads. For $19.95, these are dubbed just as good as some way more expensive glycolic peel pads.

2. Sheet masks

Many sheet masks are infused with hydrators, like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, and really push them into the skin to make it much glowier and silkier, in about 10 minutes. For extra cooling and redness-calming, we store them in the fridge.

The top pick …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health