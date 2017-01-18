via Williams’ Twitter

With National Signing Day only a handful of days away now, Tennessee is in crunch time as it looks to complete its already cramped 2017 recruiting class. The Vols currently have 27 prospects in the class, but they still want to add a player or two to the mix. Attrition from the current class could shake things up as well.

The Vols have three big visit days coming up before National Signing Day on February 1st. Tennessee hosted a number of current commits and a few targets on January 13th, and they have a few more visitors planning to come on both January 20th and 27th, the last two Fridays before National Signing Day, as well as on Saturday, January 21st.

Here is a breakdown of the uncommitted recruits who are coming to visit the Vols before the end of the 2017 recruiting cycle.

The post All Upcoming Recruiting Visits for the Vols appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider