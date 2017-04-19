“All the Best”: Zac Brown Band says “Welcome Home” with major preview of new album

ABC/Image Group LAThe release of Zac Brown Band‘s new album, Welcome Home, is still a little more than three weeks away, but Zac and company are continuing to give their fans a little taste of what they can expect from the new project.

This Friday, ZBB will roll out the new track, “All the Best.” You can sample a snippet via a new video the band shared on social media.

The Georgia-based musicians have already created three full-fledged lyric videos for the cuts they’ve unveiled so far. You can check out the clips for “Family Table,” “Real Thing,” and the top-20 hit “My Old Man” on YouTube.

Welcome Home is due in stores and online May 12.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country