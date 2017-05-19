“Alien: Covenant” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” among this week’s new releases

20th Century Fox – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Alien: Covenant — Ridley Scott’s sequel to 2012’s Prometheus, and the second chapter in the Alien prequel series, follows the crew of a colony ship to a remote planet, believed to be an uncharted paradise. However, it turns into a nightmare when they discover a deadly alien life-form. Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Demian Bichir and Danny McBride. Rated R.

* Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul — This comedy is the fourth installment of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, though it features none of the original cast. A family road trip to attend their grandmother’s 90th birthday party takes an unexpected turn when their son — played by Every Which Way‘s Jason Drucker — hatches a plot to go to a video gaming convention instead. Tom Everett Scott and Alicia Silverstone also star. Rated PG.

* Everything, Everything — Amandla Stenberg plays a teenager unable to leave her home because of an illness, who falls for a the boy next door– played by Melissa & Joey‘s Nick Robinson. The two risk everything to be together. PG-13.

<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gIsxLgNVh70" frameborder="0" …read more

