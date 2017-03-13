Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump returns, Scarlett Johansson spoofs Ivanka on “SNL”

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to reprise his role as President Donald Trump, kicking off the show with a cold open inspired by the sci-fi film Independence Day.

At a military base about to be invaded by aliens, Baldwin’s Trump is debriefed by an officer, played by cast member Kenan Thompson.

The cold open implies that Trump relies on questionable sources for his facts.

“Actually, I heard the aliens are already here,” Baldwin’s Trump says. “They’ve been hiding in this country for hundreds of years. It’s a fact. They are shape-shifters.”

Thompson’s character asks, “Where are you getting this information?”

“From a very reputable source: Infowars,” says Baldwin’s Trump. “It’s a radio show hosted by Alex Jones. You know he’s legit because he’s always taking off his shirt, OK?”

Then, in an attempt to imply that the president mispronounces words, Baldwin’s Trump stumbles over the words “hereby” and “demand,” saying, “That is why I hair-by demand. Sorry. I here-be be-dammed. Sorry. I Gigi Hadid. Sorry. We launch an investigation into these … aliens right now.”

Later in the show, guest host Scarlett Johansson played first daughter Ivanka Trump, spoofing a commercial for Ivanka’s fictitious perfume, <a class="colorbox" href="http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/complicit/3483871" …read more

