Alec Baldwin will return as Donald Trump on upcoming season of “SNL”

NBC/Will Heath (NEW YORK) — Back in March, Alec Baldwin suggested in an interview that his days of playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live are numbered, but apparently Baldwin is not ready to hang up the wig just yet. On Monday the actor told CNN that he’s agreed to appear as Trump on SNL this fall.

“Yeah, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,” Baldwin told CNN.

The veteran actor admitted he doesn’t need to keep playing Trump, or acting at all.

“For me the question is not what do I want to do [it’s] do I want to do anything? Do I want to work? I don’t need to work,” he said. “When I decide I want to go to work I look at what’s out there and pick something that’s the best that’s available to me.”

Apparently that includes continuing to lampoon the president.

It also includes appearing in the new romantic drama Blind with Demi Moore. That movie opens July 14.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment