Alec Baldwin teaches daughter Carmen how to imitate President Trump

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — While Alec Baldwin’s imitation of President Donald J. Trump has helped Saturday Night Live see its best ratings in years, he may have some competition on his heels: his three-year-old daughter Carmen.

In a video shot by his wife — and Carmen’s mom — Hilaria Baldwin and posted to her Instagram before this past weekend’s season finale, Alec teaches her how to imitate the Commander-in-Chief.

“Carmen, on what day does Daddy play Donald Trump?” Hilaria asks off-camera. “Sat-ur-day,” the cute tyke responds from a bed on which she and her dad are sitting.

Then Baldwin dresses up her answer by telling her to put up her hands, and then, squinching up his eyes, he imitates Trump’s voice, saying “Saturday,” which she parrots, until the actor cracks up and tackles her in a hug.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment