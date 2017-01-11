Alec Baldwin Says He’s Looking for “Other Venues” to Spoof Trump

LR: John Goodman as Rex Tillerson, Beck Bennett as Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump; Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin has played President-elect Donald Trump for Saturday Night Live since last year, and he’s not planning to stop any time soon.

In fact, the actor, who hosts the ABC game show The Match Game, told ABC News that while SNL is a major time commitment, he’ll continue to “do it some.” Baldwin also said that at some point, his Trump impersonation may not be limited to the occasional SNL appearance.

“I’m gonna do [it] as much as I can,” he said, “and there’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration.”

There is a “presidential” precedent here; Will Ferrell brought his popular imitation of George W. Bush to Broadway, in a show called, You’re Welcome America. A Final Night with George W. Bush, which was filmed for HBO and aired at the close of the president’s second term.

Baldwin, 58, said Match Game is, “one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” noting of the Wednesday night show, “We’re not really influencing anybody’s political opinions here. We’re here …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment