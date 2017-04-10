Alec Baldwin pulls double duty on “SNL”

NBC/Will Heath

(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin gave fans a double dose of topical comedy on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, reprising his Donald Trump impersonation, along with a spot-on spoof of embattled Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s sexual abuse allegations.

The show opened with Baldwin’s Trump addressing a room full of supporters in Kentucky, where he tried to sidestep questions about employment, health care and Russia, while touting the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and his bombing of a Syrian air field in response to a gas attack that killed 80 people.

“I just had an amazing week folks. I met with leaders from China, Egypt and Jordan, Gorsuch was confirmed, the media is saying nice things and no one is talking about Russia,” he told the crowd, adding, “What a difference 59 Tomahawk missiles can make.”

Baldwin ended by thanking the supporters for standing behind him no matter what, noting, “It’s like you found a finger in your chili, but you still eat the chili, because you told everyone how much you love chili.”

Later, Baldwin spoofed O’Reilly’s Fox show, declaring he’d address “the scandal everyone’s been talking about all …read more

