Alec Baldwin Offers to Sing at Trump Inauguration

NBC/Andrew Lipowski

NBC/Will Heath

(NEW YORK) — Although President-elect Donald Trump insisted on Twitter that he doesn’t need “A-List” performers at his upcoming inauguration, one Hollywood star has proudly stood up to throw his wig into the ring.

Alec Baldwin, who has been savaging the president elect online and on Saturday Night Live, made the following offer on Twitter Friday. “I wanna perform at Trump’s inauguration. I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELL.” Baldwin followed that with a link to AC/DC singing their classic tune. No word on whether or not he’d perform in his Trump costume, though.

Thursday, Baldwin took online swings at Trump, with a three-part post that ended with, “Inauguration Day means the beginning of the countdown to when he will be gone. And he will be gone. January 20. The countdown begins.”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.