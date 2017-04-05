Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed, songwriter Don Schlitz are the newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees

ABC RadioThis year’s inductees for the Country Music Hall of Fame were announced this morning in Nashville. They are:

Modern Era — Alan Jackson: Part of country’s legendary “Class of ’89” along with Clint Black, Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt, Alan and his modern version of honky tonk stormed the charts with “Here in the Real World,” “Wanted,” “Chasin’ that Neon Rainbow” and “I’d Love You All Over Again,” all from his debut album, Here in the Real World. He’s been a continuous presence on the country chart ever since, selling over 80 million records worldwide and scoring 35 #1 hits. A Grand Ol Opry member, he’s won 16 CMAs, two Grammys, and 17 ACMs in his career.

Veterans Era — Jerry Reed: The late singer, songwriter and guitarist was also an actor, best known for his appearances in the three Smokey and the Bandit films, Stroker Ace and The Waterboy. His hits include “Guitar Man,” “Amos Moses,” “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot,” “East Bound and Down,” and “She Got the Goldmine (I Got the Shaft).” Reed won three Grammys and two CMAs.

Songwriter — Don Schlitz: A member …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country