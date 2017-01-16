Alabama Hires Potential UT Candidate Byrne As AD

Photo Credit: The University of Arizona

One name Tennessee had been considering to be its next Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics is off the board.

Arizona AD Greg Byrne has reportedly been selected by Alabama to be its next Director of Athletics, succeeding former Tennessee head football coach Bill Battle, who is retiring as Alabama’s AD, a position he’s been in since 2013.

Byrne is viewed as a rising star in the administrative community. The son of a long-time athletic administrator, Byrne became the youngest AD in SEC history at Mississippi State before moving on to the same position in Arizona in 2010.

He’s done a masterful job in fundraising and facilities development for the Wildcats – substantially upping the athletic budget in the process..

The Arizona basketball program has been a perennial power under his watch, while the football program made an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl in 2014, and the baseball team won the College World Series in 2012 and was a runner-up in 2016. Byrne also hired Dan Mullen at Mississippi State, who has gone to be one of the most successful coaches in MSU history.

