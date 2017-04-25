After shocking “DWTS” elimination, attempted break-in at Maks and Peta’s house

ABC/Paul Hebert(LOS ANGELES) — While talking to Good Morning America following Monday night’s shocking elimination, Glee veteran Heather Morris revealed there was an attempted break-in at the home of her pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his fellow pro and fiancée, Peta Murgatroyd.

“They had some sort of run-in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there,” Morris told GMA‘s Lara Spencer. “They took care of it. So they’re safe and Peta’s okay.”

“Yeah, that little baby!” Spencer said of the dancers’ child. “That’s terrifying.”

The incident put the elimination in perspective — although Heather and Maks received a perfect score, they were voted off. “I was just happy to be there,” Morris said. “When it happened, I was just like, ‘It it what it is.'”

She added, “I just had a great time.”

