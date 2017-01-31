After Delays, “Thrusters On Full” for “Star Trek: Discovery”

CBS All Access – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — With the headline “Thrusters On Full,” CBS announced Tuesday that production has begun on Star Trek: Discovery.

The show, which will air on the streaming service CBS All Access, will star The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green as the lead, as well as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon series star Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, True Blood‘s James Frain, and stage and screen actor Anthony Rapp.

The show had hit some snags along the way, and its premiere date has already been bumped twice; last word is it likely won’t make its once-expected May launch. As a streaming show, however, it’s not beholden to the usual debut deadlines.

That being said, as a behind-the-scenes video teases, it’s all systems go for the cast and crew, which CBS notes got underway in Toronto last week.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment