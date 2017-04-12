After “Dancing With the Stars” reveal, Nancy Kerrigan discusses tragic miscarriages

ABC News(LOS ANGELES) — After an emotional performance Monday night on Dancing with the Stars, in which Nancy Kerrigan revealed that she’d had multiple miscarriages over the years, the Olympian sat down with ABC News’ Abbie Boudreau to talk more about her personal tragedies.

The two-time Olympic medalist, who initially wanted three children, explained the emotional toll it took on her and her family as she struggled to have more kids. “It was devastating. It’s hard on your marriage,” she told Boudreau. “You think ‘what’s wrong with me,’ like what did I do so wrong to make this happen,” Kerrigan added, admitting she blamed herself.

On Monday’s show, Kerrigan announced how she had six miscarriages in eight years after welcoming her son Matthew in 1996.

“It was really hard,” she told her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev in a video created for the show. “It almost felt shameful I think, because I couldn’t do it on my own,” she added while Chigvintsev consoled her as she began.

“People have babies every day…What did I do?” Kerrigan said to Boudreau. Tearfully, the former Olympian continued, “It was my body. My body was failing and I don’t know why.”

