After a Holiday Getaway, Reba’s Ready to “Sing It Now”

ABC/Image Group LA After a holiday getaway to enjoy the snow in Colorado, Reba McEntire is turning her attention to promoting her new gospel double-album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.

Reba recently shot the video for the lead single, “Back to God,” which was written by Randy Houser and also appears on his debut album from 2008, Anything Goes. While we wait for the video to come out, there’s still plenty of music from the project you can check out online.

The Country Music Hall of Famer has released lyric videos for both “Oh, How I Love Jesus” and “Softly and Tenderly,” her collaboration with Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson. You can also hear the cut “Hallelujah, Amen” via the usual digital outlets.

The full 20-track set arrives in stores and online February 3.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country