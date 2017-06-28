After 2 more nights of number ones, George Strait plans to change things up in Vegas

ABC/Image Group LA If you’d like to see George Strait sing all sixty of his number-ones over two nights in Vegas, your window is closing.

The Country Music Hall of Famer did it once before in April, and he’ll do “Two Nights of Number Ones” again on July 28 and 29. But after that, he’s putting the concept to bed.

“After that, I’m going to change things up for the last four of the year,” George says of his remaining shows. “Not sure what’s in store, but I’m thinking about it,” he teases.

After his dates at the end of July, King George returns to T-Mobile Arena in Sin City on September 1-2 and December 8-9. You can find more info at StraitToVegas.com.

