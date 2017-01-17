ACM Awards Move to a New Home in 2017

Academy of Country MusicThe ACM Awards are moving to a new home in 2017.

For the first time ever, the annual show from the Academy of Country Music will originate from the new T-Mobile Arena in the ceremony’s longtime home of Las Vegas. The trophies will be passed out live on Sunday, April 2 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tickets for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards go on sale to the general public January 26 at 10 a.m. PT via axs.com.

