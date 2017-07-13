About CAR-T leukemia therapy, part of a new wave in cancer treatment

Garry DeLong/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed a new breakthrough therapy for advanced leukemia on Wednesday called CTL019 –- a first-of-its-kind cancer treatment, in an emerging category known as CAR-T immunotherapy.

The treatment is the result of a joint effort between the University of Pennsylvania and pharmaceutical giant Novartis. In 2015, the two launched a study called ELIANA to investigate the use of CTL019 in children with a difficult-to-treat leukemia. The preliminary results of the study, released last month, helped sway the expert panel, who voted 10-0 to urge the FDA to recommend the drug for children and young adults with the devastating disease, pending approval.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision on approval by October 3. If approved, CTL019 will become the first treatment of its kind on the market. Below are some of the most important questions about this novel therapy.

How does CAR-T therapy work?

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy leverages patients' own immune system cells to fight tumors. Doctors extract a specialized type of white blood cells, known as T-cells, from the patient and re-engineer them to home in on and attack cancerous cells.

