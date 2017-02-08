ABC News’ Ginger Zee Shares Her Melasma Journey

ABC NewsBy Ginger Zee

(NEW YORK) — ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee recently blogged about her pregnancy and giving birth to her first child for ABC News. Now, she is back to share some of her post-pregnancy adventures. Zee discusses her battle with melasma, a skin ailment characterized by brownish patches on the face and is especially common for women during pregnancy, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

My son, Adrian, just turned 1. He’s the best thing that has ever happened to me. That said, this kid changed my body, mind and skin forever.

I’m not talking about the still-pink scar that crosses my lower abdomen where I had a c-section. That and the deflated boobs are both parts of me that I have come to accept and love as a badge of honor for becoming a mother.

The day I looked in the mirror and saw a mask over my face, that was the day I said, enough is enough. My skin was brown in patches and bright white in others. It looked much different than it had before I had the baby. One day I saw that Dr. Whitney Bowe was on our show and got her contact …read more

