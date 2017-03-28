Abby Lee Miller says she’s quitting “Dance Moms”

Lifetime/Barbara Nitke(LOS ANGELES) — Abby Lee Miller is quitting Dance Moms, she has announced.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Sunday evening to tell her fans that she will no longer participate in her Lifetime series.

In the show, Miller teaches young dancers at her Abby Lee Dance Company studios in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

A rep for Lifetime had no comment when reached by ABC News.

“For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award-winning routines, themes and costuming to no avail. Today, I was so proud that I went against the producer’s idea (once again) to enter a command performance of one of my favorite numbers,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful. I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected, and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like that.”

In October 2015, Miller was indicted for fraud. The reality star was accused of lying about the money she earned between …read more

