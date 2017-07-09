A Vol-Themed Restaurant in China? It Exists

(Photo via Jodie Miller on Facebook)

The Tennessee Volunteers fanbase is one of the biggest college sports fanbases in existence. You can find Vol fans all across the United States and even in countries thousands of miles away from Knoxville.

And there’s apparently a pretty big Vol fan who runs a restaurant all the way over near China’s eastern coastline.

Jimmy’s Sports Bar and Restaurant is located in Nanjing, China. And as you can see from a picture shared on Facebook, the owner of the restaurant is a fan of the Big Orange. The photo above is from Jodie Miller, a graduate of the University of Tennessee who is on a trip to China with UT faculty members and students.

From the restaurant’s Facebook page, you can see a few other Tennessee staples. The Power T makes an appearance two other times in the interior of the restaurant.

(Photo via Jimmy’s Sports Bar and Restaurant’s Facebook)

(Photo via Jimmy’s Sports Bar and Restaurant’s Facebook)

And another picture from Miller shows the Tennessee state flag and a sign for the famous hard drink of choice by many Vol …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider