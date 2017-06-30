A Star Is Born This Way: Lady Gaga says new movie is one of the “most creative experiences of my life”

Neal Preston(LOS ANGELES) — You know all those songs Lady Gaga wrote, the concerts she’s staged, the wacky costumes she’s designed and the iconic videos she’s made? Well, according to her, they don’t hold a candle to her first movie role — creatively speaking, that is.

As previously reported, Gaga, billed under her birth name, Stefani Germanotta, is starring opposite Bradley Cooper in a remake of the classic 1937 film A Star Is Born. She tells E!, “Making this film [was] one of — if not the most — creative experiences of my life.”

One reason, Gaga explains, is because making her feature film debut is “a challenge in itself, period.” “I guess I was excited about that,” she adds. “The harder it got, the more excited I got.”

While Gaga admits that she was “intimidated by the legacy of the film” — which was remade in 1954 and again in 1976 — she says, “You gotta grab your b***s and go or you’re not going to have a steady hand, so…I had a nice balance of insecurity and confidence.”

In the movie, the Golden Globe winner plays an aspiring singer named Ally, and she says the plot …read more

