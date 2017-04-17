A look back at the rise of marijuana in the US

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — According to a new Yahoo-Marist poll released today, more than half of Americans admit to having used marijuana at least once in their lives. The drug occupies a unique place in America; the federal government has deemed it illegal but 29 states have legalized it for medicinal or recreational purposes.

Here’s a look back at the rise of marijuana in the U.S.

2,000 BC

Ancient Egyptians start using the drug after it arrives from India, according to a 2012 published paper. Marijuana eventually arrived in Europe, where Greek and Romans started using the marijuana plant for “its ropelike qualities as hemp” and “medical applications.”

1914

In the early 1900s U.S. states start to take action to limit marijuana consumption, especially since many people start to use it medicinally. Twenty-six states including Massachusetts, Indiana and California eventually put some limits on the consumption of marijuana, according to Ohio State University and Miami University.

The Harrison Narcotics Tax Act of 1914 prohibited certain drugs like opium and heroin, but marijuana was not included. Scientists studied the drug to find out if it had medicinal properties.

1936

“Reefer Madness,” a fictional dramatic film chronicling the crimes committed by a group of young people as …read more

