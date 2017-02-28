A Little Ditty from John and Martina: Mellencamp and McBride to perform new duet on “The Tonight Show”

ABC/Image Group LAJohn Mellencamp recently released a new single called “Grandview” that features guest vocals by Martina McBride. The heartland rocker and the four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year will team up to perform the tune for the first time ever on television Tuesday evening on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Grandview” is one of 13 tracks on Mellencamp’s forthcoming studio album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, due out April 28. It’s a collaboration with another member of the country family, Carlene Carter. You can check out the studio version of the rootsy rock tune now on Mellencamp’s SoundCloud page.

This evening’s episode of The Tonight Show, which airs at 11:35 p.m. ET, also will feature Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon and pop/R&B star Alicia Keys.

