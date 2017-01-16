A Father/Daughter Viral Video Turns Into Big Sales for Chris Stapleton

ABC/Image Group LA Chris Stapleton‘s landmark Traveller album is back in the top ten on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, likely thanks to a viral video of a daughter and her dad.

In the clip, the father sings along to Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” while his daughter reacts. So far, it’s been viewed more than 20 million times since it was posted to Facebook on January 1.

The former #1 album moves from #22 to #10 this week, while Stapleton’s cover of the George Jones classic makes an ever greater gain: it re-enters Billboard‘s Digital Song Sales tally at #24, moving 26,000 downloads. That’s an increase of 208 percent compared to the week before.

