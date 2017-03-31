A Duet with Dad and Selena Gomez: Thomas Rhett paints a picture of album #3

ABC RadioWhen Thomas Rhett took the stage at Sake Rok in Las Vegas on Friday, his intention was to kick off his campaign as the face of Outnumber Hunger. But the “Star of the Show” hitmaker ended up painting the most extensive picture yet of his forthcoming third album.

During an intimate set that included his smash “Die a Happy Man,” “You Make Me Wanna,” and his new single, “Craving You,” TR recalled it was his manager who suggested turning the song into a collaboration. Maren Morris was the voice that instantly came to mind, and after she knocked out her vocal in half an hour and he heard the mix, Thomas says it was obvious it should be the lead release.

Describing “Craving You” as an “eighties Phil Collins-y drum sound,” TR also admitted it was a natural fit as a single, since he sometimes struggles to find uptempo material.

TR’s track with Maren won’t be the only duet on the album, as the Tangled Up hitmaker revealed he’s recorded with Selena Gomez as well.

He’s also featuring his hit-songwriter father, Rhett Akins, on the album, joking he’s trying to revive his career …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country