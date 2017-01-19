“A Dog’s Purpose” Star Josh Gad “Shaken” by Alleged Cruelty Video From Set

Universal Pictures – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — After TMZ obtained and posted a video allegedly taken on the set of A Dog’s Purpose, animal advocate group People for the Ethical Treatment of Anmials has called for a boycott of the movie — and now its star and director are speaking out, too.

The movie, which hits theaters next week, details the relationship between dogs and their owners.

The video, which was released yesterday, appears to show a German shepherd named Hercules fighting his handler, who is trying to lower him into a pool of turbulent water for one of the film’s planned scenes.

“[The] footage shows a terrified dog who is forced into churning water on set,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told ABC News in a statement. “PETA is calling on dog lovers to boycott the film in order to send the message that dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props.”

The film’s producer, Steven Spielberg‘s Amblin Entertainment, and the studio distributing the movie, Universal Pictures, told ABC News in a statement that the recording and the incident’s circumstances are being reviewed.

“Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German shepherd …read more

