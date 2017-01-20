“A Dog’s Purpose” L.A. Premiere Canceled Amid Accusations of Animal Cruelty

Universal Pictures – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have canceled the Los Angeles premiere of A Dog’s Purpose this weekend amid threats of a boycott by PETA, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The controversy stems from a video that surfaced Wednesday showing a frightened German Shepherd being forced to perform in a pool of water intended to simulate river rapids.

Universal and Amblin relesed a statement on Thursday that read, “Because Amblin’s review into the edited video released [Wednesday] is still ongoing, distributor Universal Pictures has decided it is in the best interest of A Dog’s Purpose to cancel this weekend’s premiere and press junket. Amblin and Universal do not want anything to overshadow this film that celebrates the relationship between humans and animals.”

“Since the emergence of the footage, Amblin has engaged with many associated with the production of the film, including safety personnel, trainers and stunt coordinators as part of their in-depth review,” the statement continues. “While we are all disheartened by the appearance of an animal in distress, everyone has assured us that Hercules the German Shepherd was not harmed throughout the filmmaking.”

In addition to the boycott, PETA is calling on the film's director, Lasse Hallstrom, and

