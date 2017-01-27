“A Dog’s Purpose” and “Gold” Among This Weekend’s New Releases

L-R: Matthew McConaughey and Edgar Ramirez in “Gold”; Patrick Brown/The Weinstein Company(NEW YORK) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* A Dog’s Purpose — A dog, voiced by Josh Gad, is reincarnated multiple times as different dogs over a period of five decades and ultimately finds his true purpose in life though the various owners whose lives he touches. Also starring Dennis Quaid and Peggy Lipton. Rated PG.

* Gold — Matthew McConaughey plays a prospector in search of his lucky break who meets up with an eager geologist, played by Edgar Ramirez, in this adventure thriller based on true events. Together, they head to the jungle of Indonesia in search of gold. Bryce Dallas Howard also stars. Rated R.

* Resident Evil: The Final Chapter — The sixth and final film in the sci-fi horror franchise picks up where the last one, Resident Evil: Retribution, left off, with Alice — played by Milla Jovovich — as the sole survivor of what was intended to be humanity’s last stand against the undead. Now, she must return to Raccoon City, where it all …read more

