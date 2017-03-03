A clouded leopard conceived through artificial insemination born at Nashville Zoo

Amiee Stubbs/Nashville Zoo(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — A male leopard cub born at the Nashville Zoo on Wednesday is the first of its species to be conceived using artificial insemination of cryopreserved — frozen and then thawed — semen, according to a joint announcement from the Smithsonian National Zoo and the Nashville Zoo.

Clouded leopards have been listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list of threatened species since 2008. The leopards have a hard time reproducing outside their natural habitat, and their wild populations continue to dwindle, according to the National Zoo.

“This is an enormous accomplishment for both Nashville Zoo and the team at the Smithsonian,” said Dr. Heather Robertson, director of veterinary services at the National Zoo. “It means we can collect and preserve semen from clouded leopard populations around the globe and improve pregnancy outcomes from [artificial insemination] procedures in this species.”

A live video broadcast on Friday from the Nashville Zoo showed keepers bottle-feeding and monitoring the newborn leopard, who has yet to be named by researchers at the National Zoo.

The proud leopard parents are a female named Tula, who was born and raised at Nashville Zoo, and a male named …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health