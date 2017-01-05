It’s going on five months since Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Dave Hart announced that he would be retiring, effective at the end of June of 2017.

The search for his replacement doesn’t seem to have made substantial progress, and Raja Jubran, vice-chairman of the UT Board of Trustees, said via an interview on sportsradiownml.com that it could be April or May until the new AD is found.

Here’s a look at some of the potential candidates for the job as the search continues:

The post A Closer Look at UT’s AD Candidates appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider