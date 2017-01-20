9-Year-Old with Terminal Cancer’s Travel Dreams Fulfilled

Courtesy Steve Smith (PORTSMOUTH, N.H.) — The family of a young girl with terminal brain cancer is carrying out her wishes to “see the world.”

“She has talked about a lot of different vacation spots,” mom Stacie Brill, 34, told ABC News. “She said, ‘We can go anywhere, even Hawaii!’ She’s so undecided because she doesn’t know what she wants to do. We are just trying to do little things to keep her happy and put a smile on her face from here on out.”

Ciara Brill, 9, had been having headaches and developed a lazy eye the day after Christmas, when her mother rushed her to the hospital. On Dec. 29, 2016. Ciara was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), an aggressive brain tumor, her mother said.

“The doctor was very blunt about it … came out and said terminal upon diagnosis,” dad Harold Brill, 41, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, told ABC News. “It was completely unbelievable. Still, two-and-a-half weeks later we can’t comprehend it. Being told you don’t have a lot of time left with your daughter, a lot of thoughts race through your head. The baby in our family. It’s unimaginable.”

“She’s always bubbly, happy-go-lucky. And I’m not just saying …read more

