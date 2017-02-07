88-Year-Old Woman Fulfills Lifelong Dream of Earning High School Diploma

Lewisville Independent School District (LEWISVILLE, Texas) — At 88 years old, Frankie Sprabary has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of earning a high school diploma.

Sprabary, who was born and raised in Lewisville, Texas, had been set to graduate from the town’s high school nearly 71 years ago in May of 1946.

But just a few months before, she was badly injured in a car accident that left her homebound and unable to finish school.

“Life just happened, and I never got the opportunity to go back and get my diploma,” she told ABC News Tuesday. “It was the one thing I had wanted all my life.”

Paul Sprabary, Frankie Sprabary’s youngest son, said he only found out his mother never got to finish high school during a recently family dinner in mid-January.

“When she was telling her story, I could just hear the pain in her voice, and the regret,” Paul Sprabary, 50, told ABC News Tuesday. “I wanted to be able to help her close that chapter of her life.”

Putting his words into action, Paul Sprabary said he called Lewisville High School, told them the story and asked if there was any way they could help get her an honorary diploma.

“I thought maybe …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health