85 Candles and Counting: Loretta Lynn Plans to Celebrate with Ryman Shows and Hall of Fame Exhibit

ABC/Mark LevineLoretta Lynn may be turning 85 this year, but the country music icon isn’t planning to slow down any in 2017.

On April 14, she’ll celebrate her birthday with the first of two shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium, immortalized in the Oscar-winning film about her life, Coal Miner’s Daughter, as her first stop in Music City when she arrived in town. The second show is set for April 15.

Then, on August 25, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will honor the 1988 inductee with an exhibit set to run through June 11, 2018.

“I am so happy the Country Music Hall of Fame asked me to be one of their main exhibits in 2017,” Loretta says. “[I’m] gonna show off my 50 some odd years in country music! They best have a big space… I have a lot of stuff!”

The Butcher Holler, Kentucky native could also take home the Best Country Album Grammy next month, for her 2016 album, Full Circle.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country