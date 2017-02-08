8 Person ‘Kidney Chain’ Helps Save Four Lives, Including Florida Police Officer

Jochen Sands/iStock/Thinkstock(ORLANDO, Fla.) — A massive “kidney chain” that spanned multiple states has helped save the lives of four people in need of kidney transplants, including one Florida police officer.

Officials at the Florida Hospital Transplant Institute in Orlando said they performed two of the four transplants, including one on a deputy who had been living with kidney disease for years.

“This transplant chain was made possible by heroes —- people willing to give their kidney in order to save another person’s life,” Dr. Bobby Nibhanupudy, medical director of Florida Hospital’s abdominal transplant program, said in a statement yesterday. “Thousands of people are waiting for life-saving transplants. This paired exchange is proof that you could be a match to someone —- maybe across the country -— and become their hero, too.”

Nibhanupudy said that it can take years to get a new kidney if a patient has to wait to be selected from the transplant list.

Seminole County Deputy Blayne Badura had been on dialysis multiple times a week until his transplant earlier this year. Another police officer, Bobby Draughon, of the Oviedo Police Department, worked in the same area as Badura. The two became acquaintances on the job.

"He would step out on traffic

Source:: ABC News Radio Health