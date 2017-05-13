72-year-old grandmother gets her college degree 55 years after she first enrolled

Courtesy Tennessee State University(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Fifty-five years after Darlene Mullins enrolled in college, she’s finally graduating.

The mother of two dropped out of Tennessee State University in Nashville after meeting and falling in love with her husband.

Mullins, 72, told ABC News that as a freshman she was walking to the cafeteria with a dorm mate when she spotted her future husband, John Mullins, a graduating senior.

“He was the finest thing on campus,” she recalled, explaining that before getting to the cafeteria she’d have to walk past him.

“I was nervous because I was only 17 and I [asked my roommate,] ‘Is he looking?’ She said, ‘Oohwee. Yes!’ And I said, ‘Girl, that’s going to be my husband.”

The two eventually met, and the rest is history. With John Mullins graduating, Darlene Mullins decided to drop out.

It was a disheartening decision for the track student’s parents, who wanted her to pursue her dreams of becoming the next Wilma Ruldoph at the 1964 Olympics.

“I knew it would hurt my parents because my father had been a runner, and I was one of the first women to run in the Penn Relays in 1961,” Darlene Mullins explained. “It was a little disappointing … but after …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health